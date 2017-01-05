Hello All artists, art lovers, friends, family and Maine enthusiasts around the world!!! Happy Holidays!

Welcome to my blog packed with artist tips, trips and tales of my home Pine Tree State and beyond! I grew up with a Maine Guide/coach for a Dad and a seamstress childcare professional Mother in central Maine. My love of the outdoors was cultivated early and creativity was encouraged. I camped, played sports, drew and sewed my whole life! Now as President of the Bangor Art Society I am a huge advocate for artist opportunities, activities and promotions. Believe me, I know secret spots that only true Mainers know and home grown advice that I have learned from my Nana and Aunt Mildred from Lewiston area. I will talk about tidbits from my past learned while working with an off-shore lobsterman and mussel-dragger in Bucks Harbor and tales from my 30 year experience as an Air Traffic Controller at FAA Bangor Tower. Also, I played on one of the first College women’s ice hockey teams at Cornell University and Colby College and will impart to you what I have experienced! In addition, my husband is second generation from a Lebanese family born in Maine. There is plenty to discuss and reveal, all while I am painting creating and observing the specialness of this place we call Maine!



Yessah, I paint plein-air year round and am not afraid of any weather! I am named after the Red Sox Legend Ted Williams and my Mom, so that is why I am a huge Sox fan as well as NE Patriots and Bruins! All these aspects will make my blog your number one choice to read and enjoy!

With Christmas and Hanukkah nearly over I have information regarding the coolest decorations, lights and traditions Maine can offer for the holidays and New Year’s celebrations! First, I must applaud very creative Christmas tree sculptures or “installations” from South Portland’s Ocean Avenue’s driftwood tree, to Prospect Harbor’s lobster pot pyramid tree, and the classic Kennebunkport wooden lobster trap tree.

Above are the artfully placed illuminations from Portland’s Deering Park trees, the Rock and Art Shop tree downtown Bangor and the lighted boat parade in Boothbay Harbor…this could be a new Maine business for artists to decorate people’s homes, businesses and boats with electric lights! It took me three days to set up my outdoor holiday lights and I’m sure there are folks that would pay for assistance making their home gorgeous!! People have been inspired by this year’s Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Aglow that has a grade A presentation using over 300,000 lights and can be viewed up to New Year’s Eve! Definitely worth seeing go to www.mainegardens.org for times. Please tell me about your personal favorite holiday light decorations! My website is Teddi-Jann Covell.com

A New Year Tradition is for me is to go to Southwest Harbor or Acadia and hike, paint and welcome in the new year with a fresh perspective!

Winter plein air painting can be a challenge, but once you have found a spot to paint and if the weather is cooperative, (above freezing), pick a place to set up your easel in a sheltered area, out of the wind! I always dress in my snow pants and down filled hooded parka with LL Bean winter hiking boots, gloves, hat, and scarf! And yes, I did hike carrying my french easel up the rocks with my backpack filled with paints! The photo above is last February painting in Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island from Sand Beach’s Great Head Trail looking back at The Bee Hive. Fun with a subdued palette resulted with a soft painting of the iconic mountain that hikers love to attack in the summer because they get knock out views of the Atlantic Ocean and Sand Beach!

Hope this first installment encourages artists to embrace the winter and appreciate the sparkling white ice and snow that dresses our Pine Tree State! Make a New Year’s Resolution to paint and create every day! Follow me on Facebook Paint ME., LLC and twitter @Teddijann and Pinterest and Snapchat. Happy 2017!

Colorfully,

Teddi-Jann Covell

Thank you Sarah Cottrell, the Bangor Daily News, Audience Director for assisting my son, Darren and me with our Blog ideas!