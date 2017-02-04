Want to Change the world? Buy Art!

Bangor Art Society: 142 Years Young!

May 2015, I was elected as President of the Bangor Art Society. After research, I discovered that our Bangor Art Society is THE Oldest Art Society in the Nation, founded on February 6th, 1875 when several people met in the office of Dr. H.F. Tefft on Main Street in Bangor. “Jeremiah Pearson Hardy, a well known artist, V. Darling, Clarence Dakin, Mrs. J. S. Ricker, and Jeremiah Hardy’s daughter, Annie, an artist in her own right,” states Bangor Art Society History pamphlet compiled in 1971 by Marcia Bailey, BAS Historian), “enthusiastically reported that the citizens of Bangor needed and desired an art association.” Mr. J.P. Hardy, portrait artist, and his daughter were in fact both famous and talented artists in the late 1800’s, whose works today are owned by the Bangor Public Library and by other galleries such as Harvard University.

The Bangor Art Association first meeting was in the Aldermen’s rooms at City Hall and later they rented space in the Rines Block on Main Street for $150 per year. Artist Jeremiah P. Hardy was the first President, Dr. Augustus Choate Hamlin, (nephew of Hannibal Hamlin) was Vice President, and an executive committee of six were appointed: J. C. Weston, E.H. Trafton, V. Darling, Mrs. G. S. Stevens, Mrs. J. S. Ricker and Miss Mary Hammett. The membership in 1875 was 169 people and 53 were participating artists. Their primary interest was to extend art education to the city of Bangor, which at the time had the title of “the greatest lumber port in the United States”.

Get the Party Started!

I am following in huge footsteps of the artist and first B.A.S. President, Jeremiah P. Hardy. Luckily, the Society today has extremely talented artists, with many at the same caliber of our founders! This birthday month we celebrate the 142nd Anniversary with our Annual Bangor Art Society Members’ Show at the Rock & Art Shop and the Bangor Public Library.

We are collaborating with the Bangor Symphony, which was established in 1896, to have our Opening Reception on Thursday, February 9th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Rock and Art Shop, 36 Central Street, Bangor. Musicians playing the harp and flute will serenade us and chocolates by “Specialty Sweets”, Bangor and bubbly drinks by “The Store”, Orono will be served. Our art show was judged by local realist painter and photographer, Ms. Rebecca Krupke. She selected three awards in five categories including: Oils/Acrylics, Watercolors, Photography, Drawing, and Other(Sculpture/printmaking/mixed media/collage), plus “Best Of Show”. These winners will be announced during the reception on Thursday! It’s a secret, but I will announce the winners in nexts week’s blog! Stay tuned!

Our entries included works by students and faculty from Husson University, professional artists and many emerging artists from the local area. Mot pieces are for sale and we are encouraging people to buy and support these talents by buying your love art for Valentines Day! Once you step into the gallery at the Rock and Art shop you will gaze on creations that will transform your life. You can leave the distractions and stress of everyday events on the doorstep and absorb the shapes, colors and images of the beauty we have presented. Wallpaper your walls with art that will last for generations!

Hope to see everyone at the Rock & Art Shop this Thursday! Also, there will be an original painting raffled at the reception! Keep the Tradition Going!

“Pussy Hats”

Many thanks to all the women who wore or made the pink pussy hats in support of women’s rights around the world on January 21st! It was a meaningful experience for me and reflecting back on that day, a truly fun and meaningful event. I met new friends and one thing I learned was to make “the hat”! I did not wear one that day, I was unprepared. But, thanks to my friend Laurie Carpenter, Director of Orono Public Library, she showed me how to make one! First, if you don’t knit, (I don’t), use a small section of a scarf, or a child’s sweater. Fold in half to make a rectangle that would fit over your head. sew with machine or by hand, leaving one long side opened. put on and pull out corners to form kitten ears! Simple!!! People used fleece too! They were all so cute and warm!! Got to have a sense of humor, while standing for women worldwide!