Best in Snow! OOOps I mean Show!

I like everyone else in the Bangor Area, I spent Valentine’s Day shoveling out of the brutal snow that was dumped on us Monday and Tuesday! It was piled so high around the windows, doors, roof-tops and vehicles that people are still digging out two days later! At the University’s Recreation Center Parking lot, some kids won’t see their cars til graduation! The baseball and softball fields at U Maine may be buried. But, while snow piled up… Bangor Art Society’s art heated up the Galleries inside the Rock & Art Shop, Bangor!

Mother Nature 3- Bangor Art Society 1

First,The Bangor Art Society’s January’s regular meeting was cancelled three weeks ago, due to a snow storm. Next, our Annual Members’ Art Show was postponed twice by Mother Nature by her latest blizzard! Yesterday, we saw a break in the weather action, and hoped Cupid would prevail. Thankfully, he did! Valentine’s Day was the perfect calm after the storm. Owners, Annette and Chris Dodd were gracious hosts and finally our reception was held at the Rock & Art Shop last evening. Chris even shoveled a tunnel from Central street so that folks wouldn’t have to climb over the six foot snowbanks!

With luscious bubbly provided by “Your Store/Ampersands” in Orono, we toasted the Members’ exhibit that displays work from over thirty artists with 54 entries! I am proud to announce the winners of all five categories that were judged by local artist Rebecca Krupke. Many folks are excited to have these awards made public as some could not attend the event last evening. 142 years of Bangor Art Society’s Members’ Art Shows: Happy Birthday B.A.S., founded February 6th, 1875!

Envelope Please!

The Awards are as follows: PHOTOGRAPHY CATEGORY: 1st place, Wayne Walker for “Breakwater”; 2nd place, Jenny Webber for “Dandelion Dew”; 3rd place, Wayne Walker for “Glassworks”. DRAWING CATEGORY: 1st place, Landon Cornelius for “Who?”; 2nd place, Kay Carter for “Quiet Land”; 3rd place, Carolyn Wallace-Zani for “Three Sports Balls”. WATERCOLOR CATEGORY: 1st place, Obrianna Cornelius for “Morning Glow”; 2nd place, Janice Enos for “The Wink”, 3rd place, Obrianna Cornelius for “Defending the Nation”. OTHER(3 dementional, collage, mixed media, printmaking) CATEGORY: 1st place, Linda Stearns for her etching “The End”; 2nd place, Nancy Tang for her glass sculpture “Rise Up”; 3rd place, Mike Pullen for his mixed media painting “Old Town Afternoon”; OIL/ACRYLIC CATEGORY: 1st place, Brenda Lucey for “A Gift of Flowers; 2nd place, Teddi-Jann Covell for “Ice Ice Baby: Kenduskeag Avenue”, 3rd place, Suzanne Roberts for “Monhegan Homestead”.

Drumroll….

BEST OF SHOW was awarded to a first time exhibitor, Landon Cornelius for his charcoal drawing of “Peeling Potatoes”. Judge Krupke stated, “The white conti mixed with deep rich charcoal made the image pop out of the surface of the paper. Mr. Cornelius’ rendering is spot on with attention to detail. The dramatic control of light sets the true mood for the viewer, pulling us into the moment, with what I would consider, “everyone’s grandfather”. Poignant, quiet, classic and simplistic strength in all around handling.” Landon is married to the winner of the Watercolor Category and he works at Print Bangor in graphic design. Congratulations to all! These masterpieces are available to purchase for the entire month of February at the Rock and Art Shop 36 Central Street, Bangor. Make the snow melt by buying your loved one a treasured original piece of art that will last as long as your love…a life time! Happy Belated Valentine’s Day from the Bangor Art Society! Check out The Bangor Art Society on FB and THeBangorArtSociety.com Pick your Best of Show!