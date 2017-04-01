Dont Be A Fool Love April Art

April’s Art of Baseball

It would be “foolish” to ignore all the signs of spring, even though snow may be falling and covering the tiny blossoms. Look around and I will help you discover vernal season evidence with an artful twist to brighten your spirits!

Having just returned from “Spring Training” time in Ft. Myers, Florida, where my father resides during the winter, I captured this photo of the bronze statue of my namesake. Franc Talarico created this sculpture in Sarasota, Florida, (where the Red Sox had their spring training during most of Williams’ tenure). A replica stands on Yawkey Way by Fenway in Boston. Not only does the image depict the “Greatest Hitter of All Time”, (last player to hit .400 – Williams hit .406 in 1941), but also it reflects Williams’ support of the children’s cancer charity the Jimmy Fund. Ted is depicted as putting a Red Sox hat on a young patient. While the Sox are preparing for their regular season (Opening Day at Fenway is April 7th with the Tigers), local high school baseball and softball teams are practicing inside in their gyms or in University of Maine’s Dome.

Paint a Putt

Moving from one spring sport to another, golfers are further evidence of spring emerging! It won’t be long until the brown turf turns pale chartreuse. Flags will be fluttering in the nippy April air with little white balls flying from Mainahs’ rusty swings. The painting above was completed last season at the Waterville Country Club, before their picturesque old bridge was replaced.

April’s Architectural Light

The sun is getting higher in the sky and for those of us who are mesmerized by shimmering rays, now is the time to be transfixed by stained glass windows. Many people head inside, not only to escape chilly breezes, but also to worship during this Lenten time. Look up through the rose windows or Gothic portals that adorn spiritual places in Bangor area. Watch the ribbons of rainbows form through the architecture openings! Send me your favorite stained glass window from the Bangor Area and I will post it and give you photo-journalistic credit!

April’s Art Shows and Exhibits

This month many galleries are gearing up to open and many organizations have their art intake for “open” juried shows. What is an open show? The term “open” means that anyone can enter original artwork, usually framed two dimensional and three dimensional pieces to be considered by a judge. These works are then included in an exhibit. The judge also decides which art receives prizes and awards. It’s an exciting time! The Bangor Art Society has an annual Open Juried Show with the art intake on April 29th at the Bangor Public Library from Noon to 4:00. Registration fee is $25.00 for members/students 18+ or $35.00 for non-members. Our Judge this year is Julie Horn, the Visual Arts Director for the Maine Arts Commission in Augusta. TheBangorArtSociety.com and on Facebook The Bangor Art Society

2017 Annual Juried Show Flyer – PROOF 3 color

Also, there are several local shows during April: artist Kay Carter has a solo show at the Rock and Art Shop while watercolorist Jim Toothacker is exhibiting at the Hampden Public Library. The Maine Open Juried Art Show is at Common Street Arts in Waterville, April 11 – May 13, and the Plein Air Painters of Maine have an exhibit in Tenants Harbor all April. Another opportunity for artists is at the Harlow Gallery in Hallowell. Their Open Juried show deadline is April 1st at 11:00 PM. Check out the local universities’ and colleges’ student and faculty art shows. Because the Bangor Art Society gives annual art scholarships to students from five schools, I am aware of the University of Maine’s Student Exhibit at Lord Hall on the Orono campus. Opening Reception and award ceremony is Friday, April 7th 5:30 – 7:00 PM at Lord Hall Gallery. Come see who will receive this year’s BAS $500 scholarship! These are only a few of the Artful April events. Please enjoy these local artists and their exhibits. Spring has sprung!