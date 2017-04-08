How To Survive Mud Season in Maine

Welcome to Maine’s “Mud Season“: the time of year between wintah and summah! As I was dashing into Lord Hall at the University of Maine last evening, trying to avoid the rain, the heel of my shoe caught in the soft soil and stuck in the mud. Luckily, my bare foot avoided the same fate as I was close to the sidewalk. I could hear chuckles of the students and parents who were entering the annual Student Art Exhibit where I was to present the Bangor Art Society’s Annual $500 scholarship Award to a freshman UMaine art student. Smoothly, I retrieved my fuchsia mule and walked into a most impressive Maine Student Art Shows.

View Student Art Exhibits to Get Your Mind Off Mud

The award presentations during the Student Show Reception in the Lord Hall Gallery at the University of Maine were conducted by Dr. Michael Grillo, Chair of the Art Department. “Best of Show” award was given to Emily Corbett for her acrylic and gold painting on canvas entitled “Immigrant”. Ms. Corbett’s painting was a stunning portrait of a frail Islamic woman clutching her hands, silhouetted in front of gold flaked moon. Emily’s attention to detail of the shear head scarf edged in delicate lace and embroidery along with capturing the woman’s trembling hands was astonishingly advanced work for a young painter. Another painting of Emily’s was also accepted into the student show, “Escape” an abstract free following cobalt, white and gold composition. Ms. Corbett currently has a one woman show at 11 Central Eatery in Bangor. I highly recommend viewing both exhibits as a way to forget mud!

Think about Money Instead of Mud

Additionally, The Bangor Art Society ‘s University Student Art Scholarship of $500 went to Katarina Pinet. The Society also gives annual scholarships to four area high schools’ art students, Bangor, Brewer, Hampden and Orono. These funds are provided by an anonymous benefactor to the Bangor Art Society for these specific awards. It is a proud tradition that the Bangor Art Society supports student artists since 1875! Thank you Jeremiah Pearson Hardy!

Make Art in Mud

Glenburn resident Joshua Baker, art student at Maine was also included in the Lord Hall Gallery Show. He explained the process of creating his aluminum sculpture, “Untitled” as basically,”digging a hole in the dirt, a 10′ by 4′ trench” by the foundry on campus. He told me he built up areas of the sand in the ground, then donned “a silver spacesuit like an astronaut” and carefully pouring 1700 degree molten aluminum into the hole. Impressive work considering it was all done in Maine mud!

Get Out of the Mud and Into a Home

Habitat for Humanity is holding a fundraising door raffle beginning now until May 18th. I was invited to paint a door that was an old door reclaimed from an old house. My door is door #2! I created this door in honor of the late friend and former manager of Anthony John’s ,Robin Ball, as there is a small robin in the tree on the stained glass portion near the top of the door. There were over 10 different artists and doors on display at Anthony John’s Day Spa Thrusday, April 7, the kick-off for the event: “Opening Doors to Home Ownership” . The raffle tickets are available on line only at www.rafflecreator.com/tiny.cc/door4u or go to This is an exciting way to help others get out of the mud and begin a new life in a home! Thank you Habitat for Humanity for this creative avenue for artists and new home owners!

Mud Fashion

First of all, try to stay out of the mud…many Maine roads and dooryards have not only mud inches deep but have frost heaves and pot holes filled with gravel and water. I know this is an impossible task for dogs, ducks, chickens and children! I keep an industrial black mat to catch crud and an old towel to wipe critter’s feet by the door. And we all must be careful driving and walking during this hazardous time. I know only too well what happens after whacking a crater sized heave that careened me into a ditch! (By the way..Thank you Central Maine Towing, Bangor, #207-942-4200)

But for those of us who are tired of Bean and gum rubber boots, think about a change of spirit with hand painted espadrilles! Definitely, not mud season gear!

Another way to get your mind off mud is to enter the Bangor Art Society’s Open Juried Show, April 29th at the Bangor Public Library! Check out TheBangorArtSociety.com for registration information! Thankfully Mud Season is nearly over!

2017 Annual Juried Show Flyer – PROOF 3 color

More Student Art from UMaine